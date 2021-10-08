Wall Street opens flat as September jobs report disappoints

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.



**THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE** AP's earlier story appears below.



U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.



Global stock markets rose as investors waited for U.S. jobs data Friday that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back stimulus after lawmakers averted a possible government debt default.



London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street futures advanced.



Investors want to see whether U.S. hiring in September was strong enough for Fed officials who are discussing when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices but say they want a healthy job market.



Friday’s Labor Department...