UK set to expand Covid booster jab campaign to all adults
Published
Government’s scientific advisers call for gap between second and third injections to be halved to three months as Omicron cases climbFull Article
The Prime Minister set himself an ambitious programme for booster jabs in contrast to Nicola Sturgeon who has ruled out mass..
Following his Downing Street press conference Boris Johnson reiterated his desire to further rollout the booster jab campaign