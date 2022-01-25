Biden to visit Pittsburgh later this week
Published
President Joe Biden will stop in Pittsburgh on Friday to talk about supply chains and manufacturing. The White House announced the trip Monday evening, without providing any details about timing or locations. Biden will "discuss strengthening the nation's supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law." The last time the president was in Pittsburgh, on March 31, 2021, he unveiled…Full Article