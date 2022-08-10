Tui reveals £63m hit from recent travel chaos
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tui takes £63m hit from recent travel chaos after 200 flight cancellations in just two months
Holiday giant Tui has revealed a £63m hit from the recent travel chaos that crippled airports and led to flight cancellations and..
City A.M.
Tui reveals £63m hit from airport travel chaos
Holiday group Tui has revealed a 75 million euro (£63 million) hit from the recent travel chaos that crippled airports and led to..
Belfast Telegraph