PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign generates business of Rs 500 crore, more than 30 crore national flag sold this year

The trade leaders added that the Har Ghar Tiranga movement has demonstrated the capacity and capabilities of Indian businesspeople, who produced more than 30 crore tricolors in a record 20 days in order to meet the astronomical demand of the people. Large-scale Tiranga activities, including rallies, marches, torchlight processions, the Tiranga Gaurav Yatra, as well as open meetings and conferences, are held throughout the States at the behest of the trade associations.