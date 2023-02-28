Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered officials to tighten control of the border with Ukraine after a spate of drone attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Kyiv. The attacks Tuesday delivered a new challenge to Moscow more than a year after its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, with one drone crashing about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Russian capital. While Putin didn’t refer to any specific attacks, his comments came hours after drone attacks targeted several areas in southern and western Russia. Authorities also closed the airspace over St. Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone. Several Russian TV stations aired a missile attack warning officials blamed on a hacking attack.