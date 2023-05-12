Japan, South Korea eye visit by team of experts as Fukushima nuclear plant prepares water release

Officials from Japan and South Korea are discussing a visit by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water into the sea. The safety of the water is a major sticking point as the two sides work to improve long-strained ties.



Discussions were held Friday in Seoul and online, and the Japanese government was expected to give updates on the status of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Officials are preparing to release the water, saying it's an unavoidable step for the decommissioning process.



The government and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, say the release will begin between spring and summer and take decades to finish.



A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation. Water used to cool the three damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, leaks into the basements of the reactor buildings and is collected, treated and stored in about 1,000 tanks that now cover much of the plant.



The government and TEPCO say the tanks must be removed to make room to build facilities for the plant’s decommissioning and to minimize the risk of leaks in case of another major disaster. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons in spring 2024.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his May 7-8 visit to Seoul for a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, announced that Japan will receive a team of experts at the plant later in May to address South Korea's concerns in a show of his desire to further improve relations.



Seoul wants to send some 20 government experts to visit the Fukushima...