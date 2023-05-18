The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the period of mourning cost the UK government a total of £162m, according to the Treasury.Full Article
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying in state revealed
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271..
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on September 8, 2022.
