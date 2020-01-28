Global  

Chris Evans and John Krasinski Take on Boston Accents in New Super Bowl Commercial

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The 'Captain America' star and the 'A Quiet Place' director team up with former 'Saturday Night Live' comedienne Rachel Dratch in a new campaign for 2020 Hyundai Sonata.
News video: Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans

Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans 01:20

 Check out the Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl 2020 commercial starring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, David “Big Papi” Ortiz!

