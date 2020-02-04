Global  

Andy Cohen Says Homophobic Iowa Voter Has a Friend in Pete Buttigieg

TMZ.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Andy Cohen is stunned Pete Buttigieg is a real contender for the Democratic nomination for President, but he couldn't be happier. We got Andy Saturday leaving Barry Diller's pre-Oscar bash and he seemed genuinely moved by Mayor Pete ... who was…
News video: In NH, Sanders Claims Victory In Iowa

In NH, Sanders Claims Victory In Iowa 03:24

 Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who have both claimed victory in Iowa, campaigned in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

