Review: Sonic the Hedgehog starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey
Friday, 14 February 2020 () I emerge from the theater with but one question: What did James Marsden do to deserve starring in Sonic the Hedgehog? I have no other questions about Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s a movie made for children and their unformed brains. It is, at least, acceptable entertainment for children and their unforme...
"Sonic the Hedgehog" had a pretty disastrous first trailer — so did the filmmakers get it right after revising Sonic's design? For this review, we're looking at the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film to determine if it was fixed following its initial reveal.
· *A new movie starring one of gaming's most iconic characters debuts on Valentine's Day. **"Sonic the Hedgehog" is the first-ever movie to star the speedy blue... Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com