Review: Sonic the Hedgehog starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey

Lainey Gossip Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
I emerge from the theater with but one question: What did James Marsden do to deserve starring in Sonic the Hedgehog? I have no other questions about Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s a movie made for children and their unformed brains. It is, at least, acceptable entertainment for children and their unforme...
Credit: WatchMojo
News video: Did They Fix The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie?

Did They Fix The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie? 07:20

 "Sonic the Hedgehog" had a pretty disastrous first trailer — so did the filmmakers get it right after revising Sonic's design? For this review, we're looking at the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film to determine if it was fixed following its initial reveal.

Sonic The Hedgehog races into theaters today with Jim Carrey in hot pursuit of the iconic video game character.

When the first trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog" dropped last year, it immediately became clear that the studio had more work to do.
Tweets about this

Cinesnark

Sarah Marrs Sonic the Hedgehog: What did James Marsden do to deserve this (and is it somehow Chris Pine's fault)?… https://t.co/cvMGgoCSzk 56 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/KFW23udJgI I emerge from the theater with but one question: What did James Marsden do to deserve star… https://t.co/ICsWq58W9Y 1 hour ago

rajphkumar

Raj P. H. Kumar ツ On #ValentinesDay, if you're single, it's good to watch movies! Here is another review of a film which I was very e… https://t.co/xzDe0Wczxd 3 hours ago

PasteMovies

Paste Movies RT @PasteMagazine: Bless @JimCarrey, the true cartoon character in a movie starring an actual cartoon character #SonicMovie https://t.co/R9… 5 hours ago

PasteMagazine

Paste Magazine Bless @JimCarrey, the true cartoon character in a movie starring an actual cartoon character #SonicMovie… https://t.co/cLMTSiWgeh 5 hours ago

