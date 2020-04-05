Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73

Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Tom Dempsey, a legendary NFL kicker who is best known for a spectacular game-winning field goal, died Saturday from complications from the coronavirus. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot and without fingers on his right hand, was…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_oscylikespie

king kong. RT @TMZ: Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73 https://t.co/PRZ7rGcGzv 22 seconds ago

dave1agar

Dave Agar Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73 https://t.co/n4I1bztbmK 47 seconds ago

TevinDa01296058

Tevin Davis Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73 https://t.co/l1UZ24C2dI 2 minutes ago

CristFrank

Frank Chryst ⁦@edbrasslaw#OhMyLorrd #Terrible #Sportsball #VIS #Tragedy #TomDempsey #Dead The great @nfl kicker splits the upr… https://t.co/jS601Lnlxq 4 minutes ago

CristFrank

Frank Chryst ⁦@rfhbill#OhMyLorrd #Terrible #Sportsball #VIS #Tragedy #TomDempsey #Dead The great @nfl kicker splits the uprigh… https://t.co/BR8PZE7ZyK 5 minutes ago

Trendolizer

Trendolizer Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73 https://t.co/peh97gyTsP https://t.co/ehmpM7ENX2 5 minutes ago

CristFrank

Frank Chryst ⁦@RFHKerry#OhMyLorrd #Terrible #Sportsball #VIS #Tragedy #TomDempsey #Dead The great @nfl kicker splits the uprig… https://t.co/KStdEr4N8m 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.