Tiger and Phil Hit Course With Brady & Manning For COVID-19 Charity Match

TMZ.com Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
HERE WE GOOO!!!! The biggest golf event of the year is finally underway ... with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in "The Match" -- a COVID-19 charity golf showdown in Florida. The whole thing was up in…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Chatting with Brewers Announcer Brian Anderson [Video]

Chatting with Brewers Announcer Brian Anderson

Tiffany is taking a much needed break today, so we called up our friend and Brewers Play by Play Announcer Brian Anderson to chat! We talk about life without baseball, what to expect from this season..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 09:40Published
Kelce Likes Brady-Phil in the Match [Video]

Kelce Likes Brady-Phil in the Match

Chiefs star TE explains why he's picking Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Golf-Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady in charity match

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off a late challenge to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 1Up in a charity golf match in Florida on Sunday that raised $20...
Reuters India

'The Match': Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning faced off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity match at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersDaily StarJust JaredFOX SportsNewsday

