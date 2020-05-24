Tiger and Phil Hit Course With Brady & Manning For COVID-19 Charity Match
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () HERE WE GOOO!!!! The biggest golf event of the year is finally underway ... with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in "The Match" -- a COVID-19 charity golf showdown in Florida. The whole thing was up in…
Tiffany is taking a much needed break today, so we called up our friend and Brewers Play by Play Announcer Brian Anderson to chat! We talk about life without baseball, what to expect from this season..
Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning faced off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity match at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters •Daily Star •Just Jared •FOX Sports •Newsday