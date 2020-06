Intro for June 1, 2020 Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Dear Gossips, It was a week ago this morning that Christian Cooper, while bird watching, encountered Amy Cooper (no relation) in Central Park and asked her to put her dog on leash so as to stop disturbing the wildlife. Christian’s life was then put in danger when Amy called the cops to report that “... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Employ_SkillsNetwork RT @BecomingaDr: 📢 Free Live BMAT webinar 🗓️ Thur 4th June 6pm (GMT+1) ✅Aspiring Medics, Dentists & Vets 🎬 We are working with the offic… 2 minutes ago Mahbub Anam RT @cfmmuk: This Saturday 6 June at 3 PM, join our FREE "Intro to Media Monitoring" webinar! Learn the methods CfMM uses to get 100s of c… 3 minutes ago Jess⁷⟭⟬ RT @jimjimjan: JUNE For JIMIN monthly goals !! Spotify Filter 60 Million Friends 40 Million Serendipity FLYE 90 Intro Serendipity 74… 4 minutes ago LGBTQ+ Retweeter RT @AlixIsAllWrite: #QWriters, June 1: intro and goal My name is Alix, and my favorite color is purple, except during June, when I don't l… 6 minutes ago Matt Seeberger RT @ITJungleNews: The Four Hundred, June 1, 2020 - https://t.co/ZyQFdv9gTq - What’s Behind Syncsort’s Rebranding As Precisely?; COBOL Is No… 12 minutes ago cfmmuk This Saturday 6 June at 3 PM, join our FREE "Intro to Media Monitoring" webinar! Learn the methods CfMM uses to g… https://t.co/MhHhzT96mg 15 minutes ago Alix Marino #QWriters, June 1: intro and goal My name is Alix, and my favorite color is purple, except during June, when I don… https://t.co/20WJ8zqwXk 18 minutes ago Mick..... RT @jackellyreed: MARC BOLAN ~T.Rex 1973 June 1st "The Groover" single rel'd. Reached #4 on UK chart. It's a blast, a stomping rock crunc… 23 minutes ago