Erin Strecker RT @caityweaver: This @LaineyGossip post about (among many other things) Jessica Mulroney's weaponizing of her friendship with Meghan Markl… 23 seconds ago J RT @colettefahy_: It was huge for Sasha Exeter to publicly stand up for herself against Jessica Mulroney. And this post from Lainey Gossip… 24 seconds ago J RT @clarek12202848: How Jessica Mulroney used white privilege and white fragility against Sasha Exeter https://t.co/6iY07XEkTP 50 seconds ago Ishani Nath RT @stacyleekong: .@LaineyGossip wrote a really thoughtful post about Jessica Mulroney's racist attack on @SashaExeter, but I especially wa… 2 minutes ago Sam Montgomery RT @geekylonglegs: In my near decade of reading @LaineyGossip daily I've never read anything quite like this....my queen https://t.co/6G1jf… 3 minutes ago clare k How Jessica Mulroney used white privilege and white fragility against Sasha Exeter https://t.co/6iY07XEkTP 3 minutes ago Colette Fahy It was huge for Sasha Exeter to publicly stand up for herself against Jessica Mulroney. And this post from Lainey G… https://t.co/t9PI6MxYhf 4 minutes ago Screen Spinster How Jessica Mulroney used white privilege and white fragility against Sasha Exeter https://t.co/PAXiUQ1Mwm… https://t.co/6mPc8IfT4V 10 minutes ago