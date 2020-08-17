Global  
 

Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic Convention

TMZ.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Michelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots at President Trump. The DNC just released a portion of the former First Lady's speech…
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Heads To Convention

Biden Heads To Convention 00:33

 This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points. Monmouth...

What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
CBS News

DNC Schedule, Speakers List, Start Time, Live Stream and More

 Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders will headline the first night of the convention on Monday.
NYTimes.com

Michelle Obama announces new “Let’s Move!” initiatives

 The first lady marked the fourth anniversary of her health and fitness campaign “Let’s Move” by highlighting progress being made in schools to give kids..
CBS News

Michelle Obama wants Amy Poehler to cook her dinner

 The first lady said she and the “Parks and Recreation” star are “best friends” during a trip to Miami to promote a healthy lifestyles for kids on the..
CBS News

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden

Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his presidential campaign. One of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so, Taylor endorsed Biden in a video produced by Republican Voters Against Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Trump mocks Biden, but mixes up own facts

 President Donald Trump is injecting mockery into the 2020 presidential race by describing his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as feeble and confused. But Trump got..
USATODAY.com

How to watch the Democratic National Convention

 Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
The Verge

Live updates: Democratic National Convention night 1

 Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president Wednesday.
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 17 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 17: Paris expands outdoor mask requirements; Trump says postal service is running well; French cargo ship brings aid to..
USATODAY.com

GOP Ohio attorney general calls on Trump to delay Postal Service changes

 Dave Yost wrote that "the radical changes only weeks before early voting begins — however fiscally well founded — would place the solvency of the Post Office..
CBS News

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision' [Video]

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for schools to reopen. Conway responded, "that's a personal decision."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

