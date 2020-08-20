|
Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Drops Homophobic Slur On Hot Mic During MLB Game
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman uttered an offensive, homophobic slur while calling the Reds game Wednesday ... apparently not realizing his microphone was on. Brennaman -- who was announcing a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals…
Thom Brennaman American sportscaster
Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball franchise in Kansas City, Missouri, United States
