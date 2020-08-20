Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Drops Homophobic Slur On Hot Mic During MLB Game

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title



Uke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long wait was over as they sealed their 19th league title and first since the 1989/90 season - before the advent of the Premier League.

