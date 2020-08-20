Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Caught on Hot Mic Using Homophobic Slur Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman apologized and left the television broadcast Wednesday night after he was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.



Just before the 7th inning, Brennaman appeared to be finishing a sentence that ended with “the f– capitals of the world.” He then immediately transitioned into a promo.



*WARNING: This video contains graphic language*







Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv



— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020







A short time later, Thom Brennaman returned to apologize, before exiting the broadcast for the night.



“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” he began, before being interrupted by a home run. “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s gonna be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck – for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”







Thom Brennaman apologizes, leaves @reds broadcast after open-mic disaster tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZAFYKtJRRo



— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2020







Thom Brennaman has been with Fox Sports for 27 years and also serves as one of the network’s lead announcers for the NFL.



“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the Cincinnati Reds said in a statement after the game. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Newsweek Apologizes for Kamala Harris Op-Ed 'Used by Some as a Tool to Perpetuate Racism and Xenophobia'



LA Times Deputy Managing Editor Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Discussions About Staff Via Open Slack Channel



BBC Apologizes for Use of N-Word in News Report (Video) Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman apologized and left the television broadcast Wednesday night after he was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.Just before the 7th inning, Brennaman appeared to be finishing a sentence that ended with “the f– capitals of the world.” He then immediately transitioned into a promo.*WARNING: This video contains graphic language*Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020A short time later, Thom Brennaman returned to apologize, before exiting the broadcast for the night.“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” he began, before being interrupted by a home run. “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s gonna be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck – for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”Thom Brennaman apologizes, leaves @reds broadcast after open-mic disaster tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZAFYKtJRRo— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2020Thom Brennaman has been with Fox Sports for 27 years and also serves as one of the network’s lead announcers for the NFL.“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the Cincinnati Reds said in a statement after the game. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Newsweek Apologizes for Kamala Harris Op-Ed 'Used by Some as a Tool to Perpetuate Racism and Xenophobia'LA Times Deputy Managing Editor Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Discussions About Staff Via Open Slack ChannelBBC Apologizes for Use of N-Word in News Report (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published 8 hours ago Reds broadcaster Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur during broadcast 02:09 Videos of Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman using a homophobic slur during a live broadcast circulated social media Wednesday. You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Drops Homophobic Slur On Hot Mic During MLB Game Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman uttered an offensive, homophobic slur while calling the Reds game Wednesday ... apparently not realizing his microphone...

TMZ.com 10 hours ago



Thom Brennaman apologizes, leaves Reds-Royals broadcast booth after using anti-gay slur on air The longtime Reds TV play-by-play man was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur

CBS Sports 10 hours ago



Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman makes homophobic slur on air, apologizes Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during the broadcast of the team's doubleheader Wednesday night, prompting him to later step...

bizjournals 9 hours ago





Tweets about this

