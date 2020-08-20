Billie Eilish Says Donald Trump Is 'Destroying' U.S., Urges People to Vote for Joe Biden
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Before performing 'My Future' at Democratic National Convention, the Grammy winner blasts the current POTUS, 'We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.'
As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement. After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally accepted the nomination as the Democratic vice presidential candidate. Kamala led a scathing attack on US...
Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California..
