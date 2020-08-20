Global  
 

Billie Eilish Says Donald Trump Is 'Destroying' U.S., Urges People to Vote for Joe Biden

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Before performing 'My Future' at Democratic National Convention, the Grammy winner blasts the current POTUS, 'We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.'
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News

Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News 01:38

 As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement. After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally accepted the nomination as the Democratic vice presidential candidate. Kamala led a scathing attack on US...

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency [Video]

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
Billie Eilish: Trump is 'destroying' the US [Video]

Billie Eilish: Trump is 'destroying' the US

Singer Billie Eilish has weighed in on the 2020 presidential election, saying Donald Trump is destroying the country.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published
Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy [Video]

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy

Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Donald Trump says men may be ‘insulted’ by Joe Biden’s female VP pledge

 Further, in a radio interview, Mr. Trump praised his own Vice-President, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “People don’t vote for the Vice-President, they really...
Hindu

Joe Biden just declared Trump's coronavirus vaccines unsafe, but media doesn't label him "anti-vaxxer"

 (Natural News) When it comes to the safety and effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s upcoming “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) vaccines for the Wuhan...
NaturalNews.com

Trump: 'Men Are Insulted' Biden Promised to Choose Woman as VP

 President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “some people would say men are insulted” that former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to select a woman to serve as...
Newsmax


HmanSweetfis

FISH RT @CNN: "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change… 4 seconds ago

ruslandzhebr

Ruslan RT @cnni: "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change… 6 seconds ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Watch Billie Eilish perform 'my future' at the Democrat convention... She says: "Donald Trump is destroying our co… https://t.co/Ev0fdi7Zql 3 minutes ago