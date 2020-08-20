Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queen, Dead at 34

TMZ.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Chi Chi DeVayne -- a fan favorite on "RuPaul's Drag Race" who competed on 'All-Stars' as well -- has died after recently being admitted to the hospital for pneumonia. According to Chi Chi's family, the famed drag queen died Thursday morning at a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chi Chi DeVayne Chi Chi DeVayne American Drag Queen

Ru Paul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dead aged 34

 Ru Paul paid tribute to the drag queen on Twitter, praising "her kind and beautiful soul".
BBC News

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars American reality television series

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Shea Couleé Moments on RuPaul's Drag Race [Video]

Top 10 Shea Couleé Moments on RuPaul's Drag Race

These Shea Couleé moments on "RuPaul's Drag Race" are here to stay. For this list, we’ll be looking at Shea’s most fascinating moments from her time on “Drag Race.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:48Published
Drag queen embraces disability [Video]

Drag queen embraces disability

A maths tutor who lost his leg after being hit by a car has revealed how hisdrag queen alter ego has helped him embrace his disability. Ian Lilley, 43,had just moved from his home town in South Wales..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Drag Race Recap: AS5 Season Recap and Finale | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]

Drag Race Recap: AS5 Season Recap and Finale | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Sam and Eliza (back back back again!) are here to break down the finale of All Stars 5 in MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap! What did YOU think? Let us know in the comments along with any other RPDR Top 10s..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Chi Chi DeVayne Dead - 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Dies at 34 (Report)

 Chi Chi DeVayne has reportedly passed away. The RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar, also known as Zavion Davenport, died at the age of 34 amid a battle with...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlinePinkNewsBelfast TelegraphTamworth HeraldBBC News

RuPaul Issues Statement Following the Death of 'Drag Race' Star Chi Chi DeVayne

 RuPaul is speaking out. The RuPaul’s Drag Race host issued a statement following the tragic news of Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne‘s death on Thursday...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsIndependent

Drag Race legend Chi Chi DeVayne asks for prayers after being readmitted to hospital amid ongoing health battle

 Chi Chi DeVayne has been hospitalised for the second time in as many months after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The Drag Race star — real name Zavion...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

Tweets about this