White Kenosha, WI Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man Seven Times

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin opened fire on an unarmed Black man who was simply walking away from him -- shooting him point-blank seven times ... and it's all on video. The officer-involved shooting went down Sunday near 40th and…
