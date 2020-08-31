Brad Pitt attempts to divert focus from his new relationship with Nicole Poturalski to Chateau Miraval’s new limited release rosé champagne Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

This is such a bonkers gossip story, I’m having a hard time believing that Brad Pitt, one of the world’s biggest movie stars, is at the center of it. And while it shouldn’t be funny, there’s a dark, twisted humour to it – that the current gossip about one of the world’s biggest movie stars is so cli... 👓 View full article

