Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick Are Not Back Together
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Scott Disick has more time on his hands following his split from Sofia Richie, and he's spending a lot of it with Kourtney Kardashian ... but the exes aren't getting back together. Sources close to Scott and Kourtney tell TMZ ... they're are NOT a…
