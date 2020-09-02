Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick Are Not Back Together

TMZ.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Scott Disick has more time on his hands following his split from Sofia Richie, and he's spending a lot of it with Kourtney Kardashian ... but the exes aren't getting back together. Sources close to Scott and Kourtney tell TMZ ... they're are NOT a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kourtney Kardashian lobbies governor to ban toxic chemicals

Kourtney Kardashian lobbies governor to ban toxic chemicals 01:00

 Kourtney Kardashian has publically lobbied California governor Gavin Newsom after a bill to ban 12 toxic chemicals has not gone through congress.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Disick Scott Disick American entrepreneur

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly split again [Video]

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly split again

Model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits on their on/off romance - and this time, it's thought to be for good

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Scott Disick appears to blame Kardashian clan for rehab leak [Video]

Scott Disick appears to blame Kardashian clan for rehab leak

Scott Disick has turned on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's family after news of his most recent rehab stay hit headlines, accusing the reality TV clan of purposefully leaking the story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Sofia Richie reportedly back with Scott Disick [Video]

Sofia Richie reportedly back with Scott Disick

Model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick are reportedly back together following their break-up in May.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian American media personality, socialite, and model.

Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign swaps long locks for a shaved head [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign swaps long locks for a shaved head

Kourtney Kardashian told fans she is "not ok" after her son Reign swapped his signature long locks for a newly shaved 'do on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Sofia Richie Sofia Richie 21st-century American model

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up Scott Disick Dating Rumors [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up Scott Disick Dating Rumors

Keep Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. Plus - we know Kourtney is happy to have Scott Disick around more.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:35Published
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending It's Run [Video]

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending It's Run

The Kardashian family has announced that their E! series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will end after 14 years and 20 seasons. We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Scott Disick Confirms Khloe Kardashian Is Back With Tristan Thompson? [Video]

Scott Disick Confirms Khloe Kardashian Is Back With Tristan Thompson?

Scott Disick Confirms Khloe Kardashian Is Back With Tristan Thompson?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Back Together?

 Find out if Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are really back together – TMZ Timothee Chalamet fans are going to love this – Just Jared Jr What’s the...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @TMZ: Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Together Again! (Pic) (via @JustJared) https://t.co/rIeVy1… 2 days ago

KevinDorchester

Kevin Dorchester RT @etnow: Scott Disick's deleted comment seemingly confirms rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. https://… 1 week ago

USAHOLA

HOLA! USA Scott Disick confirms that Khloe Kardashian and her NBA baby daddy, serial cheater, Tristan Thompson are back toget… https://t.co/yXnrk4bXWN 1 week ago

mery_ocana

Mery Ocaña Scott Disick Subtly Confirms That Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together https://t.co/MgtayWwXBu https://t.co/sDHPuHERgG 1 week ago

bbjaimebb

𝚓𝚊𝚒𝚖𝚎 ✨ RT @Cosmopolitan: Scott Disick Confirms That Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together https://t.co/ucQXTgT1xW 1 week ago

modelinplatform

Modeling Platform Scott Disick Subtly Confirms That Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together https://t.co/N4U5WrUECh https://t.co/Z8sXDvsCff 1 week ago

AllureWigs

Allure Wigs Inc Scott Disick Subtly Confirms That Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together https://t.co/TBb6a0TXzZ 1 week ago

top1datingsites

topdatingswebsites Scott Disick Subtly Confirms That Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together  Cosmopolitan https://t.co/ETxPkg0dNl 1 week ago