Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Caitlyn Jenner Hopes Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Get Back Together

Just Jared Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Caitlyn Jenner is weighing in on Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship, and would like for him to “get his act together.” “I would hope he can kinda get his act together,” Caitlyn told ET. “They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news'

Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news' 00:48

 Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians "on the news".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Caitlyn Jenner: I think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner: I think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together

Caitlyn Jenner would love to see her former step-daughter Kourtney Kardashian rekindle her romance with Scott Disick.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kris Jenner would 'do really well' on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kris Jenner would 'do really well' on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kris Jenner would "do really well" on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', following the news that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will be ending next year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Kris Jenner struggling to process end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians [Video]

Kris Jenner struggling to process end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner insists it still "hasn't hit her" that her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is coming to an end after 20 seasons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Caitlyn Jenner: I think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together
ContactMusic


Tweets about this