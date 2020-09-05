Global  
 

Charles Oakley Questions Steve Nash Hire, Plenty of Qualified Black Guys!

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Charles Oakley is straight-up confused about why the Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their new head coach ... when there are so many other qualified coaches with actual coaching experience! The NY Knicks legend didn't beat around the bush when we…
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe agrees with Charles Barkley on Nets hiring of Steve Nash despite coaching experience | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Charles Barkley on Nets hiring of Steve Nash despite coaching experience | UNDISPUTED 02:27

 Charles Barkley on TNT’s NBA coverage last night defended the Brooklyn Nets hiring of Steve Nash after what Barkley viewed as unfair criticism. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the hire.

Charles Oakley Charles Oakley American basketball player-coach


Brooklyn Nets Brooklyn Nets Professional basketball team based in Brooklyn, New York

Charles Barkley 'disappointed' in those arguing white privilege played role in Steve Nash hiring

 Charles Barkley does not agree that white privilege played a role in Steve Nash landing the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job.
USATODAY.com

Steve Nash, 'Of Course' I've Talked With K.D. And Kyrie Already, We're Stoked!

 First Steve Nash sighting after the big news!!! The newest Brooklyn Nets head coach celebrated his new gig with an Italian dinner at one of NYC's most popular..
TMZ.com
Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach [Video]

Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach

Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

NBA legend Nash lands first head coach role

 Former NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash joins the Brooklyn Nets in his first role as a head coach.
BBC News

Steve Nash Steve Nash Canadian professional basketball player


New York Knicks New York Knicks American professional basketball team

Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'

 Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com

Carmelo Anthony update: Knicks interested in reunion with their former All-Star in free agency, per report

 Knicks president Leon Rose used to serve as Anthony's agent, so the two have a history
CBS Sports

Charles Oakley Questions Steve Nash Hire, Plenty of Qualified Black Guys!

 Charles Oakley is straight-up confused about why the Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their new head coach ... when there are so many other qualified coaches...
TMZ.com

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Knicks trade up to land LaMelo Ball; Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with top pick

 The 2020 draft picture has gotten a little bit clearer now that we know the pick order
CBS Sports


