Charles Oakley Questions Steve Nash Hire, Plenty of Qualified Black Guys!
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Charles Oakley is straight-up confused about why the Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their new head coach ... when there are so many other qualified coaches with actual coaching experience! The NY Knicks legend didn't beat around the bush when we…
Charles Oakley American basketball player-coach
Brooklyn Nets Professional basketball team based in Brooklyn, New York
Steve Nash Canadian professional basketball player
New York Knicks American professional basketball team
