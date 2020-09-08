Global  
 

Vanity Fair reveals The Batman production was shut down after Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVD-19

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
In March, production on The Batman shut down along with every other ongoing production as part of a worldwide coronavirus lockdown. They got back to work at the beginning of September, only to shut down again just days later after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19. Warner Brothers’ initial...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production

Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production 01:00

 Just days after production resumed in the United Kingdom, ‘The Batman’ has already been halted by COVID-19.

