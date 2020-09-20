Global  
 

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Frontrunner to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Seat

TMZ.com Sunday, 20 September 2020
The frontrunner to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court -- if Donald Trump gets his way -- has all the signs of voting to repeal Roe vs. Wade. The 48-year-old jurist currently sits on the 7th Circuit Court of…
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87

 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87 and in cities across the nation last night, candle light vigils were held in her honor.

It Could Be Biden [Video]

(CNN) Poll of the week: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll from Minnesota finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a 57% to 41% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Two other Minnesota polls released over the last few weeks by CBS News/YouGov and New York Times/Siena College have Biden up by nine points. What's the point: The Trump campaign has made a significant investment into turning Minnesota red, after Trump lost it by 1.5 points in 2016.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US [Video]

The deal, which will keep the video-sharing app TikTok available in the US, was approved by the Trump administration after it threatened to ban it over security concerns.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:28Published

Trump's WeChat app store ban delayed by California judge

 The news adds yet another buffer in the ongoing app battle between the U.S. and China.
USATODAY.com

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/20

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. “Sunday Morning” remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with reports by Erin Moriarty and Rita Braver. Plus: Lee Cowan..
CBS News

Murkowski opposes filling Supreme Court seat before the election

 Murkowski is the second Republican, behind Senator Susan Collins of Maine, to voice opposition to filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court..
CBS News

Supreme Court is shorthanded but could play key role in election

 The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg adds a new layer of intrigue to a pandemic-infused election that's been challenged from Alabama to Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com

A lasting legacy: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fight for equality

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reflects on Ginsburg's legacy as a champion for women's equality and justice everywhere.
CBS News

Booker: GOP doing "tremendous" damage to Senate in rush to fill Ginsburg's seat

 New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says Republican efforts to confirm a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court "does a tremendous amount..
CBS News

Blunt says there's "plenty of time" to confirm Ginsburg's replacement

 Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
CBS News

Front-runner for Supreme Court nomination to replace Ginsburg is a favorite of religious conservatives

 She has written that Supreme Court precedents are not sacrosanct, which liberals have interpreted as a threat to the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion.
USATODAY.com

Allegheny Co. Judge Kim Clark Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death [Video]

Allegheny Co. Judge Kim Clark Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Judge Clark released a statement on Saturday about the passing of the late Supreme Court justice.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside New York State Supreme Courthouse [Video]

Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside New York State Supreme Courthouse

Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil outside The New York State Supreme Court Building on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published
San Diego vigil to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

San Diego vigil to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The vigil was held one day after the Supreme Court Justice passed away.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:12Published

Who will succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

 The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives US President Donald Trump the opportunity to tilt the nine-justice Supreme Court bench solidly toward the right for...
