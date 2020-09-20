|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett Frontrunner to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Seat
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The frontrunner to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court -- if Donald Trump gets his way -- has all the signs of voting to repeal Roe vs. Wade. The 48-year-old jurist currently sits on the 7th Circuit Court of…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
It Could Be Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:28Published
Trump's WeChat app store ban delayed by California judgeThe news adds yet another buffer in the ongoing app battle between the U.S. and China.
USATODAY.com
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/20Hosted by Jane Pauley. “Sunday Morning” remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with reports by Erin Moriarty and Rita Braver. Plus: Lee Cowan..
CBS News
Murkowski opposes filling Supreme Court seat before the electionMurkowski is the second Republican, behind Senator Susan Collins of Maine, to voice opposition to filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court..
CBS News
Supreme Court is shorthanded but could play key role in electionThe death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg adds a new layer of intrigue to a pandemic-infused election that's been challenged from Alabama to Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com
A lasting legacy: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fight for equality"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reflects on Ginsburg's legacy as a champion for women's equality and justice everywhere.
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Booker: GOP doing "tremendous" damage to Senate in rush to fill Ginsburg's seatNew Jersey Senator Cory Booker says Republican efforts to confirm a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court "does a tremendous amount..
CBS News
Blunt says there's "plenty of time" to confirm Ginsburg's replacementMissouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
CBS News
Roe v. Wade Landmark 1973 United States Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion
Front-runner for Supreme Court nomination to replace Ginsburg is a favorite of religious conservativesShe has written that Supreme Court precedents are not sacrosanct, which liberals have interpreted as a threat to the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this