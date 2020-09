Succession Bags Four Emmys, Show’s Creator ‘Un-thanks’ Trump And Boris Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The hit HBO drama Succession had a great time at the Emmys. After being nominated for 18 awards at the 72nd annual event — with many of the show’s stars competing with each other — the family drama managed to win four, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series. The tale of the powerful media Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this