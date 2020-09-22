Global  
 

Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 from COVID

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tommy DeVito -- one of the original members of the iconic Doo-Wop group, The Four Seasons -- has died from coronavirus. 'Casino' actor Alfredo Nittoli confirmed the news Tuesday in a Facebook post, saying Tommy had died Monday night at a Vegas area…
