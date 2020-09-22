Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 from COVID

Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin



Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the air crash incident at Kozhikode on August 07 expressed sadness and informed pilot's wife is expecting to deliver their child in next few days. "He was a very humble, polite, and well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days. He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown," his cousin said.

