|
Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 from COVID
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tommy DeVito -- one of the original members of the iconic Doo-Wop group, The Four Seasons -- has died from coronavirus. 'Casino' actor Alfredo Nittoli confirmed the news Tuesday in a Facebook post, saying Tommy had died Monday night at a Vegas area…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tommy DeVito (musician) American musician
Death Permanent cessation of vital functions
Ginsburg’s Death and Trump’s Emerging Legal Coup D’EtatOn Friday, Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg, died. Mitch McConnell are Donald Trump now moving rapidly to replace with a 3rd right wing nominee to the SCOTUS...
WorldNews
Sylvester Stallone's Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dead at 98Jackie Stallone, the famed celeb astrologer and Sly's mother, has died ... TMZ has learned. Jackie recently passed away ... according to sources with direct..
TMZ.com
Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
28-year-old doctor dies from COVID-19, family saysAdeline Fagan was an OB/GYN starting her second year of residency in Texas when she began showing symptoms.
CBS News
EU leaders' summit postponed as guard tests positive for Covid-19A security guard tested positive for the virus, forcing EU chief Charles Michel to quarantine.
BBC News
Epcot's annual food and wine festival still on at Walt Disney World, but on a much smaller scale due to COVID-19Disney's annual celebration of all things food and drink may be smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it still packs a lot of flavor
USATODAY.com
Amid anti-COVID efforts, South Africa "didn't have a flu season"One senior public health official credits basic measures like masks and hand washing with giving South Africa a virtually flu-free year.
CBS News
Doo-wop Style of rhythm & blues
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook says it could restrict content to stop violence around Election DayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook says it could aggressively restrict content if the US presidential election sparks violent unrest,..
The Verge
Scotland bans visiting other households
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:57Published
Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57Published
Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada
Raiders open new Las Vegas stadium with statement win over SaintsThe Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a game to remember as Derek Carr and Co. notched a signature win against the Saints.
USATODAY.com
'90 Day Fiance' Larissa Lima Arrested by ICE After Cam Girl Show"90 Day Fiance" star Larissa Lima has been arrested by ICE ... TMZ has confirmed. Larissa was taken into custody Saturday at her and her boyfriend, Eric Nichols'..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus updates: Las Vegas bars, breweries to reopen Sunday; Texas eases business restrictions; India reports 96K more cases in 24 hoursBars in Las Vegas reopen Sunday. Texas to relax restrictions for businesses, except bars. India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this