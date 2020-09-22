|
Tommy DeVito, Original Member of the Four Seasons, Dies at 92
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
He sang behind Frankie Valli in a hit-making harmony group that gained a new audience when “Jersey Boys” stormed Broadway. He died of the coronavirus.
