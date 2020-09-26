Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett Railed on Abortion, Health Care Rights

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's pick to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, according to multiple reports, and judging by Barrett's past comments, her confirmation would squarely put abortion rights and health care on the chopping block. Barrett,…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court 00:29

 CBS News reports Pres. Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

How will a Supreme Court vacancy shake up the 2020 race?

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has set off a dramatic chain of events leading up to what is expected to be a fierce confirmation battle in the Senate to..
CBS News

Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat (1) [Video]

Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat (1)

Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat (1)

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat [Video]

Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat

Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published
How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence [Video]

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence

It was no secret that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's age and frail health were working against her. However, the death of this larger than life figure still came as a shock to Americans...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Wastes No Time + Picks Anti-Abortion Notorious RBG Replacement

 President Donald Trump is bringing new meaning to thirst. The head of state wasted no time in choosing a replacement for the Supreme Court by selecting ultra...
Sen. Cotton Assembling 'War Room' to Promote Trump SCOTUS Pick

 Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is assembling a war room to push President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick before Election Day. On Saturday, Trump is expected to...
Pro-Trump crowd in Illinois opposes Trump-bashing 'Coronavirus Death Scoreboard'

 A fiery pro-Trump crowd gathered in a northern Chicago suburb Friday after an anti-Trump display critical of the president's handling of the coronavirus was...
