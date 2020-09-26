|
Amy Coney Barrett Railed on Abortion, Health Care Rights
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's pick to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, according to multiple reports, and judging by Barrett's past comments, her confirmation would squarely put abortion rights and health care on the chopping block. Barrett,…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News
Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtPresident Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtPresident Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
How will a Supreme Court vacancy shake up the 2020 race?Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has set off a dramatic chain of events leading up to what is expected to be a fierce confirmation battle in the Senate to..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this