Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Third Child
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just suffered an unimaginable loss ... their son has died. Chrissy shared the devastating news Wednesday, saying their son, who they'd named Jack, couldn't survive complications. Chrissy said, "We are shocked and in…
