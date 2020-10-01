Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Third Child

TMZ.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just suffered an unimaginable loss ... their son has died. Chrissy shared the devastating news Wednesday, saying their son, who they'd named Jack, couldn't survive complications. Chrissy said, "We are shocked and in…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend: New Beverly Hills Mansion

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend: New Beverly Hills Mansion 00:33

 Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image; Simon Berlyn for Sally Forster Jones of Compass Hollywood power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just bought a new Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5 million. They put their old home in the same ritzy Los Angeles area on the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

Chrissy Teigen relieved to hear baby's heartbeat after clot drama [Video]

Chrissy Teigen relieved to hear baby's heartbeat after clot drama

Chrissy Teigen was grateful to hear her baby's heartbeat after a blood clot emergency left her hospitalised.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets blood transfusion after hospitalisation [Video]

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets blood transfusion after hospitalisation

Chrissy Teigen underwent a blood transfusion on Monday amid ongoing problems surrounding her high-risk pregnancy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Chrissy Teigen hospitalised with excessive bleeding during high-risk pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen hospitalised with excessive bleeding during high-risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen was hospitalised on Sunday due to pregnancy complications.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Chrissy Teigen in Hospital for Severe Bleeding During Pregnancy

 Chrissy Teigen's in the hospital due to heavy bleeding during the pregnancy of her third child, and though she says it's scary right now ... she also says her..
TMZ.com

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen' [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy was "truly a surprise" for the couple - as they feared "it would never happen".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

John Legend surprised to conceive third child with Chrissy Teigen naturally

 John Legend has admitted it was ''truly a surprise'' to conceive his unborn third child naturally. The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his model spouse, Chrissy Teigen..
WorldNews
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriage [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared that they rely on couples therapy to strengthen their relationship as they await the arrival of their third child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate [Video]

Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate

Mark Hamill, Bette Midler, Kelly Rowland and John Legend were among the stars who condemned President Donald Trump for his conduct during his debate with Joe Biden.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Chrissy Teigen and baby are 'fine' after undergoing two blood transfusions [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and baby are 'fine' after undergoing two blood transfusions

Pregnant star Chrissy Teigen says she and her baby are "completely fine" as she prepared to have her second blood transfusion.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Bleeding During Pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Bleeding During Pregnancy

After being on bed rest for weeks, and her pregnancy being ruled high risk, Chrissy Teigen has now been hospitalized for heavy bleeding. In true Chrissy fashion, she updates her fans on how exactly she..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Third Child

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just suffered an unimaginable loss ... their son has died. Chrissy shared the devastating news Wednesday, saying their son, who...
TMZ.com Also reported by •AceShowbizE! OnlineOK! MagazineJust Jared

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage After High Risk Pregnancy

 Chrissy Teigen has revealed the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage. The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Instagram on (September 30) to...
Just Jared Also reported by •OK! MagazineAceShowbiz

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Gives Health Update From The Hospital, Says She’s ‘Fine’

 It was a scary few hours for pregnant Chrissy Teigen, who was taken to the hospital on Sunday, September 27 — but she tells fans that she is in good health...
OK! Magazine


Tweets about this