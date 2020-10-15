Global  
 

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

TMZ.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a premature birth -- was as moving and heartwrenching as you'd expect. John performed "No Break" Wednesday night for the Billboard Music Awards at the…
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen 00:32

 John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Slowly Getting Back to Normal Life

 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are returning to the daily grind, slowly but surely ... venturing out together and running some errands, two weeks after their..
John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

 Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss [Video]

Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss

Chrissy Teigen managed to laugh on Saturday for the first time since losing her son midway through her third pregnancy.

ShowBiz Minute: Billboard, BTS, Rudolph

 Post Malone owns Billboard Awards, Legend shines onstage; Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut; Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into..
Post Malone wins nine Billboard Music Awards, including best artist

 Billie Eilish, BTS and Harry Styles were also big winners, with many urging fans in the US to vote. ......
Billboard Music Award 2020: Biggest moments, from Lizzo's speech to Garth Brooks' concert and BTS

 Here's what you missed from the Billboard Music Awards, which was partially live with Kelly Clarkson hosting from Dolby Theatre.
American singer Post Malone wins big at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

 LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- American singer Post Malone turned out a big winner with nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. The..
Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul [Video]

Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Highlights [Video]

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Highlights

Kelly Clarkson served as host again for the Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in LA last night.

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy' [Video]

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy'

The superstar gave an emotional performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy Loss [Video]

Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy Loss

Singer John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's;..

Here's the complete list of Billboard Music Award 2020 winners

Here's the complete list of Billboard Music Award 2020 winners The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 were announced on Wednesday evening with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award...
