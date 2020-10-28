Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen delivers heartfelt essay on miscarriage

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen wrote a heartfelt message about the recent loss of her third child with husband John Legend.

Teigen delivered the essay in a Medium post Tuesday. It was her first public response since she and Legend announced the loss of their son, Jack, in a heart-wrenching social media post with several photos on Sept. 30.

In Tuesday’s post, Teigen wrote that her doctors diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption. She announced her pregnancy with their child in August.

“I had always had placenta problems,” she wrote. “I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption.”

The 34-year-old Teigen said she received bags of blood transfusions at the hospital, but that failed to help support the fluid around her son. After a couple nights, she said she knew it was time to say “goodbye.”

“He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she said.

Teigen said her decision to take and post photos of the process was met with some support and criticism. She said Legend was “very hesitant” to take the photos, but she felt the need to share their story.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she wrote. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen urged people to share their stories and “please be kind to those pouring their hearts out.”
