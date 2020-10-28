Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen pens heartfelt essay on pregnancy loss, explains why she asked John Legend to take photos

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her heartbreaking pregnancy loss - and revealing why she shared personal photos from the hospital.
