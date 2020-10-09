|
Tory Lanez Says His Felony Assault Charge 'Not a Conviction'
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Tory Lanez is defending himself publicly following his felony assault charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... arguing he deserves his day in court. The rapper broke his silence Friday morning after the L.A. County D.A.'s Office charged him…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer from Ontario
ShowBiz Minute: Lanez, Diddy, 'Soul'Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion; Diddy, Springsteen among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction guest list; Pixar's "Soul"..
USATODAY.com
Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion: Rapper charged with assault with firearmCourt proceedings will start next week and faces up to 23 years in prison.
BBC News
Megan Thee Stallion American rapper from Texas
Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this