Tory Lanez Says His Felony Assault Charge 'Not a Conviction'

TMZ.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Tory Lanez is defending himself publicly following his felony assault charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... arguing he deserves his day in court. The rapper broke his silence Friday morning after the L.A. County D.A.'s Office charged him…
