Tory Lanez Says His Felony Assault Charge 'Not a Conviction' Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Tory Lanez is defending himself publicly following his felony assault charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... arguing he deserves his day in court. The rapper broke his silence Friday morning after the L.A. County D.A.'s Office charged him… 👓 View full article

