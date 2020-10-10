|
Los Angeles Lakers -- 'Memba Them?!
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
'Memba these Los Angeles Lakers ... In honor of the NBA finals we are going back in time to remember some of the most iconic players to hit the court! With Lake Show stars like Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and several others ...…
Butler stars as Heat beat Lakers in thrilling game fiveJimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 in a thrilling game five in the NBA Finals.
BBC News
NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
USATODAY.com
Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 5 of the NBA FinalsCan the Lakers finish off the 17th title in team history, or will the Heat stay alive and extend the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 5.
USATODAY.com
'Basketball will not define me' - James and Bryant-inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant once more when they bid for the NBA title on Friday.
BBC News
Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News
