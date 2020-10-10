Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Lakers -- 'Memba Them?!

TMZ.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
'Memba these Los Angeles Lakers ... In honor of the NBA finals we are going back in time to remember some of the most iconic players to hit the court! With Lake Show stars like Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and several others ...…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Anthony Davis clutch as Lakers now one win away from a title

Anthony Davis clutch as Lakers now one win away from a title 02:06

 SportsPulse: This is why the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis. After another strong performance from their big man in Game 4, Los Angeles is one win away from clinching its first title since 2010.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Butler stars as Heat beat Lakers in thrilling game five

 Jimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 in a thrilling game five in the NBA Finals.
BBC News

NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6

 Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
USATODAY.com

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

 Can the Lakers finish off the 17th title in team history, or will the Heat stay alive and extend the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 5.
USATODAY.com

'Basketball will not define me' - James and Bryant-inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010

 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant once more when they bid for the NBA title on Friday.
BBC News

Jerry West Jerry West American basketball player and executive


Magic Johnson Magic Johnson American professional basketball player

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

 Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar American basketball player


Related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles Sanitation Bureau To Hold Blanket Drive For Homeless Residents [Video]

Los Angeles Sanitation Bureau To Hold Blanket Drive For Homeless Residents

As colder weather approaches, the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation and Environment Friday announced its "Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive" to help unsheltered homeless residents. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published
Shannon Sharpe: 'I believe LeBron, Lakers closeout series tonight and LeBron wins MVP' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: 'I believe LeBron, Lakers closeout series tonight and LeBron wins MVP' | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers will be wearing their Kobe Bryant Black Mamba jerseys tonight in hopes of closing out the series against the Miami Heat. Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers will closeout the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published
LA Animal Services Reduces Adoption Fees For 'Larger' Dogs Through Oct. 18 [Video]

LA Animal Services Reduces Adoption Fees For 'Larger' Dogs Through Oct. 18

Los Angeles Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees for its "larger breeds" of dogs through Oct. 18. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Los Angeles Lakers -- 'Memba Them?!

 'Memba these Los Angeles Lakers ... In honor of the NBA finals we are going back in time to remember some of the most iconic players to hit the court! With Lake...
TMZ.com

Heat's Tyler Herro breaks Magic Johnson's record becoming youngest player ever to start an NBA Finals game

 Johnson held the mark since 1980
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

robtor15

Robert T RT @awfulannouncing: Rick Famuyiwa, known for his work directing 2015's "Dope" and episodes of "The Mandalorian," is now attached to an upc… 1 day ago

awfulannouncing

Awful Announcing Rick Famuyiwa, known for his work directing 2015's "Dope" and episodes of "The Mandalorian," is now attached to an… https://t.co/exls78mNJP 1 day ago

TheComebackNBA

The Comeback NBA Upcoming Magic Johnson docuseries adds director Rick Famuyiwa to production https://t.co/JHCuoZnAIA https://t.co/U0KfLkf76T 2 days ago

DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says "LeBron is on a mission" https://t.co/y7ORatr78a 2 days ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn LeVarr Edm🎃nds RT @awfulannouncing: Upcoming Magic Johnson docuseries adds director Rick Famuyiwa to production https://t.co/UYTs05aAr6 https://t.co/vZfgg… 2 days ago

awfulannouncing

Awful Announcing Upcoming Magic Johnson docuseries adds director Rick Famuyiwa to production https://t.co/UYTs05aAr6 https://t.co/vZfgg2nDz6 2 days ago

liveinhope_

#liveinhope RT @CBSNews: Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission” https://t.co/ts9Nrvskc9 2 days ago

CBSNews

CBS News Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission” https://t.co/ts9Nrvskc9 2 days ago