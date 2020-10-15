Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Concedes Jesus Christ is More Famous Than Him

TMZ.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
President Trump is giving it up to Jesus Christ ... acknowledging the Christian messiah is more famous than he is. Wow, quite a concession! The President's campaigning in Greenville, North Carolina, and while addressing supporters he brought up the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: NYC Trump supporter screams that 'Trump is Jesus!' in bizarre clip

NYC Trump supporter screams that 'Trump is Jesus!' in bizarre clip 00:32

 A Trump-supporting woman in front of New York City's Trump Tower has taken her fandom to a whole new extreme: claiming America's 45th President is actually Jesus Christ incarnate, and possibly Moses to

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jesus Jesus Central figure of Christianity

Watch: Donald Trump brags the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ

 US President Donald Trump has bragged that the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ.At his rally in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, Trump..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump declares that the only person more famous than him is Jesus

 Donald Trump has bragged that the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ. Addressing a rally of supporters in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday..
WorldNews

International High School Ball Sees Teens Dance Back-to-Back, Masks On

 Forget leaving room for Jesus at your school dances -- apparently, in Europe, they're turning spacing rules for young couples on their head for COVID ... or on..
TMZ.com

US election: Do you need Jesus to win the White House?

 White evangelicals helped Trump win but a different type of Christian could tip the result this time.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Biden town halls start with very different tones

 President Donald Trump gets grilled on NBC as former Vice President Joe Biden starts out with questions from voters on ABC.
USATODAY.com

Live town hall: Trump and Biden offer up their own event tonight, instead of a canceled debate

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will instead hold dueling town halls Thursday on competing television networks.
USATODAY.com

Watch: Donald Trump town hall event

 We're live as Donald Trump participates in a town hall event on NBC News. US Presidential Democratic Nominee is taking part in a live town hall event with ABC..
SBS
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror" [Video]

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden. Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some harsh criticism of her father and Trump. "The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," the 31-year-old wrote in a Vanity Fair column. She went on to say; "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Ice Cube is working with Trump and Black women are calling him out

 Many progressive Black Women slammed Ice Cube for working with President Donald Trump, calling out his alleged hypocrisy and erasure of Black women.
 
USATODAY.com

Greenville, North Carolina Greenville, North Carolina City in North Carolina, United States

'What the hell, we get a free hour on TV' -Trump [Video]

'What the hell, we get a free hour on TV' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, to watch his prime-time town hall on NBC, calling the network "the worst" but said "what the hell, we get a free hour on television."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Absentee ballot issues in North Carolina leave voters concerned

 Requests for mail-in ballots in North Carolina are up more than 600%, but there's concern that some of those ballots could be discarded because of the state's..
CBS News

Biden outperforming Trump in all key swing states, polls say

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is outperforming President Trump in the polls in every key swing state, including North Carolina, forcing the president..
CBS News

Despite polls, Trump predicts a 'red wave' Nov. 3

 Speaking at a rally in North Carolina on the first day of early in-person voting, President Donald Trump predicted a "big, beautiful red wave" on Election Night,..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump In Town For Town Hall At Perez Art Museum [Video]

President Trump In Town For Town Hall At Perez Art Museum

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the president's visit.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:02Published
Pence Tells Hispanic Voters At Miami Rally That President Trump Is ‘Trying To Keep Socialism & Communism Away’ [Video]

Pence Tells Hispanic Voters At Miami Rally That President Trump Is ‘Trying To Keep Socialism & Communism Away’

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the visits from Pence, President Trump and Eric Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published
President Trump, Vice President Pence Make Campaign Stops In South Florida [Video]

President Trump, Vice President Pence Make Campaign Stops In South Florida

With just 19 days to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign will be putting Florida in the spotlight on Thursday with a number of rallies throughout the day topped off by a President Donald Trump..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:41Published

Related news from verified sources

New National Poll: Biden Leads Trump By 10

New National Poll: Biden Leads Trump By 10 Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump in the contest for the White House in a new national poll of likely voters...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for restricting Joe Biden article

 US President Donald Trump has slammed Facebook and Twitter for restricting the distribution of a New York Post article criticizing Democratic presidential...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS News

North Korea Unveils Its New ‘Monster Missile’ During Parade – Analysis

North Korea Unveils Its New ‘Monster Missile’ During Parade – Analysis Though during the past two years, the denuclearization issue of North Korea raised temper high amid exchange of firry words between the American President Donald...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game UFC's Jorge Masvidal Greets Donald Trump In Florida, POTUS Not Wearing Mask https://t.co/cdvBpHjlvK 4 minutes ago

ttomanica9

𝕋 🎃 RT @TMZ: UFC's Jorge Masvidal Greets Donald Trump In Florida, POTUS Not Wearing Mask https://t.co/F1efGGurdj 8 minutes ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze UFC's Jorge Masvidal Greets Donald Trump In Florida, POTUS Not Wearing Mask https://t.co/xeWme2CpyS #News 23 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ UFC's Jorge Masvidal Greets Donald Trump In Florida, POTUS Not Wearing Mask https://t.co/F1efGGurdj 31 minutes ago