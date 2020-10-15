|
President Trump Concedes Jesus Christ is More Famous Than Him
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
President Trump is giving it up to Jesus Christ ... acknowledging the Christian messiah is more famous than he is. Wow, quite a concession! The President's campaigning in Greenville, North Carolina, and while addressing supporters he brought up the…
