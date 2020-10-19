Global  
 

Kyle Larson Reinstated By NASCAR After N-Word Incident, Can Return in 2021

TMZ.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
NASCAR has officially reinstated Kyle Larson after his infamous n-word incident -- clearing the way for the 28-year-old to race again in 2021 ... but there are a BUNCH of catches. Remember, Larson was fired by the Chip Ganassi Racing team and…
"I am not a racist": NASCAR star Kyle Larson hopeful to make return

 In his first television interview following his suspension for using a racial slur, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson speaks with CBS Sports' James Brown on what he has..
CBS News

