Woman Who Cut Baby From Mother’s Womb Sentenced To Death, A First In 70 Years
Monday, 19 October 2020 () A Kansas woman convicted of a particularly grisly murder has been sentenced to die by lethal injection this December, making her the first U.S. female prisoner in nearly 70 years to be smacked with the death penalty. Lisa Montgomery was found guilty by a federal jury in 2007 for the 2004 killing of 23-year-old Missouri Read More
An 18-year-old woman had suffered from depression after the passing of her mother two years before. The COVID-19 pandemic and academic stress made it worse.
But according to Business Insider, the woman's landlord evicted her because she shared with her roommates that she was contemplating...
Florence Henderson made a name for herself as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch and was beloved for being "America's Favorite TV Mom." However, on November 24, 2016, the world was shocked when the actress..
Kids these days will be more tech-savvy than their parents by the time they're 10 years old, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 parents with children aged 3-12 found the average respondent..