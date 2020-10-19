Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman Who Cut Baby From Mother’s Womb Sentenced To Death, A First In 70 Years

OK! Magazine Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
A Kansas woman convicted of a particularly grisly murder has been sentenced to die by lethal injection this December, making her the first U.S. female prisoner in nearly 70 years to be smacked with the death penalty. Lisa Montgomery was found guilty by a federal jury in 2007 for the 2004 killing of 23-year-old Missouri Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Woman Evicted For Sharing Suicidal Thoughts With Roommates

Woman Evicted For Sharing Suicidal Thoughts With Roommates 00:39

 An 18-year-old woman had suffered from depression after the passing of her mother two years before. The COVID-19 pandemic and academic stress made it worse. But according to Business Insider, the woman's landlord evicted her because she shared with her roommates that she was contemplating...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Did Florence Henderson’s Work Kill Her? New REELZ Documentary Reveals All [Video]

Did Florence Henderson’s Work Kill Her? New REELZ Documentary Reveals All

Florence Henderson made a name for herself as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch and was beloved for being "America's Favorite TV Mom." However, on November 24, 2016, the world was shocked when the actress..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:16Published
Parents are giving kids access to technology as early as two years old [Video]

Parents are giving kids access to technology as early as two years old

Kids these days will be more tech-savvy than their parents by the time they're 10 years old, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 parents with children aged 3-12 found the average respondent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Charges Filed After 90-Year-Old Woman Dies From Hypothermia Outside Care Facility In Colorado Springs [Video]

Charges Filed After 90-Year-Old Woman Dies From Hypothermia Outside Care Facility In Colorado Springs

Three employees are facing charges in the death of a 90-year-old woman who wandered out of the Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs in February. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Federal government to execute first woman since 1953

 Lisa Montgomery was given the death penalty in 2008 for killing mother-to-be Bobbie Jo Stinnett, cutting the baby from her womb, and then pretending it was her...
CBS News


Tweets about this

PinkBling2017

SunRay(e) Stop saying you're pro-life. You're pro-fetus, pro-birth, and anti-abortion. If the baby or mother need social serv… https://t.co/RPXToqFmGT 1 hour ago

Phil51904202

political situation and veiws RT @SkyNews: Woman convicted of killing mother-to-be and cutting baby from her womb to be executed in US https://t.co/st71zn0qMs 2 hours ago

TraceMiller69

Tracey Miller 🐣 Reason has gone to absolute***lately. The woman to be executed strangled a young expectant mother and cut open h… https://t.co/6Qku1tRS4o 5 hours ago

cold_murder

Missing Cold Cases Justice Murder RT @CourtJunkiePod: Federal government to execute first woman since 1953. She was given the death penalty in 2008 for killing mother-to-be… 8 hours ago

ItsMeAubreyT

Aubrey Thompson @nkwstweet @lindarchilders @DannyTempleton9 So, if the argument is that life begins at conception - and embryo is c… https://t.co/txydMOc2ZI 8 hours ago

MyVideosToWatch

Films4You Woman convicted of killing mother-to-be and cutting baby from her womb to be executed in US https://t.co/1CpqKTiAG8 via @Yahoo 9 hours ago

TomSchneeberg

Tom Schneeberg @NathanaelGarst2 @Tonybaloney305 @ABC That's false. They are babies. If I'm driving drunk and I hit a pregnant woma… https://t.co/3LDyX0BniK 10 hours ago

A_King_from_OAU

Olowookere Emmanuel Adeoluwa RT @SirLeoBDasilva: A nursing mother came out with her baby on her back, narrated how the Nigerian Police killed her brother and sent her t… 11 hours ago