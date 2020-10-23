Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadly Murder Hornets Nest Found In Washington State, Invading U.S.

TMZ.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Asian murder hornets have made their way to Washington State ... authorities just found a nest, the first one discovered in the U.S., and now humans wanna kill the deadly insects ASAP!!! The Washington State Dept. of Agriculture says they've…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: What it takes to dismantle a 'murder hornet' nest

What it takes to dismantle a 'murder hornet' nest 01:20

 Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists successfully eradicated an Asian giant hornet nest by vacuuming the hornets out of the nest Saturday, Oct. 24, just two days after finding the nest in a tree on private property in Blaine, Wash.#science #nature #hornets

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Washington State Department of Agriculture government organization in Olympia, United States

Wash. state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets'

 Washington state Department of Agriculture workers destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the US, the agency said Monday. 98 Asian..
USATODAY.com
First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S. [Video]

First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S.

[NFA] Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it had tracked and eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in North America. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest [Video]

Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest

Washington state Agriculture Department workers uncovered a basketball-sized nest housing about 100 - 200 Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Wash. on Oct. 23.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:27Published
WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US [Video]

WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US

the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published
Deadly Crash On New York State Thruway [Video]

Deadly Crash On New York State Thruway

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a deadly crash that's causing delays on the southbound New York State Thruway.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Scientists recover 98 murder hornets in Washington state

 SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state...
Upworthy

Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state

 SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state over the weekend,...
SeattlePI.com

Washington state discovers first 'murder hornet' nest in US

 SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists have discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the United States and plan to wipe it out Saturday to protect...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

LesVDavis

News & Quotes Wash. state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' https://t.co/v5NhvxneLt via @YahooNews 13 minutes ago

larsleafblad

larsleafblad I would absolutely watch this as a @netflix documentary --> Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington st… https://t.co/D2tERpEMtR 45 minutes ago

Ogie86022994

Ogie RT @nbcchicago: Scientists Remove 98 ‘Murder Hornets' in Washington State https://t.co/y3tDePT9or https://t.co/GeoEVqaXK0 1 hour ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Scientists Remove 98 ‘Murder Hornets' in Washington State https://t.co/y3tDePT9or https://t.co/GeoEVqaXK0 1 hour ago

JacKopp10

John kopp Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ in Washington state https://t.co/gXtRFSAXwq -Great Job, Keep Up The Good Work!- 3 hours ago

kskm126_susan

Susan Wicklund  RT @jilevin: Wash. state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' https://t.co/bAn8oQM2p9 3 hours ago

imagine_garden

Earth Soldier Lifestyle RT @WatchOurCity: (AP News) Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ in Washington state https://t.co/63nOuxZF5v #Animals #Asia #Biology #Crim… 4 hours ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ in Washington state https://t.co/63nOuxZF5v #Animals #Asia #Biology… https://t.co/My76zxuYty 5 hours ago