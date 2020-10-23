Deadly Murder Hornets Nest Found In Washington State, Invading U.S.
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Asian murder hornets have made their way to Washington State ... authorities just found a nest, the first one discovered in the U.S., and now humans wanna kill the deadly insects ASAP!!! The Washington State Dept. of Agriculture says they've…
Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists successfully eradicated an Asian giant hornet nest by vacuuming the hornets out of the nest Saturday, Oct. 24, just two days after finding the nest in a tree on private property in Blaine, Wash.#science #nature #hornets