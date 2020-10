Whitt Laxson ✨ RT @PopCrave: Hilary Duff is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. 👶 https://t.co/kyFXb8ibTk 52 seconds ago CoineMama Hilary Duff is pregnant with third baby, second with Matthew Koma https://t.co/8NNqZs5YMj 2 minutes ago Listras RT @enews: HEY NOW HEY NOW 🗣️ Hilary Duff is pregnant !! She and Matthew Koma announced that they're expecting their second baby together.… 3 minutes ago NBC10 Philadelphia Hillary Duff has revealed she is expecting her third child and second with current husband Matthew Koma.… https://t.co/cUp8pioMWn 8 minutes ago David Guetta show Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Her Third Child: 'We are growing! Mostly Me' - Billboard https://t.co/5btzEM9cye 9 minutes ago Liam Eversedge RT @JustJared: OMG! Hilary Duff just revealed that she's pregnant with her third child! See the cute way she announced the news: https://t.… 9 minutes ago USApoliticsnews Hilary Duff announces she's pregnant with third child https://t.co/bEp0idk0CF https://t.co/LTD7gQCOe5 11 minutes ago Chisme Time Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby Number 3! See The Bumpin’ Announcement HERE! https://t.co/UpzrHFnBdf (vía perezhilton) 12 minutes ago