Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama Drains a 3-Point Shot Before Michigan Rally for Joe Biden

TMZ.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama was on fire this weekend stumping for his former VP in Michigan -- and that's no coincidence seeing how he was in the GROOVE after sinking a trey beforehand. Prior to Joe Biden's Detroit rally, Barack was putting up shots in the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Joe Biden's drive-in rally cut short due to rain in Tampa

Joe Biden's drive-in rally cut short due to rain in Tampa 01:56

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made two stops in Florida on Thursday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push [Video]

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already voting early. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Obama urges voters to turn out to support Biden

 Joe Biden received a little extra help Saturday from former US President Barack Obama and R&B icon Stevie Wonder when he tried to get Michigan voters to sign,..
USATODAY.com

Obama slams Trump's response to COVID-19 pandemic

 Former President Obama joined Joe Biden on the campaign trail Saturday, three days before Election Day. "Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one..
CBS News

Obama campaigns with Biden for first time this election cycle

 Former President Obama campaigned with Joe Biden for the first time in this election cycle. CBS News campaign Reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN with more on their..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US Election 2020: Biden and Trump in last weekend dash round swing states

 Joe Biden is in Michigan while Donald Trump arrives in Pennsylvania, both key to the White House race.
BBC News

A look at the Biden and Trump campaigns' strategies in final stretch before Election Day

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden were on the campaign trail Saturday, the final weekend before Election Day. CBS News political contributor and Democratic..
CBS News

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States


Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States

Presidential campaigns gear up for post-election legal battles

 A U.S. district court judge has ordered the United States Postal Service to speed up the delivery of ballots in Detroit. It's just one of the many..
CBS News

Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America

 Every day feels like a raw wound for Omari Barksdale. His sister, Laneeka Barksdale, died of COVID-19 in late March in Detroit — and since then, so have more..
WorldNews

Toyota adds 1.5M US vehicles to recalls for engine stalling

 DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama joins Biden on campaign trail [Video]

Obama joins Biden on campaign trail

Barack Obama and Joe Biden were determined not to neglect the key swing state of Michigan, which Democrats lost in 2016.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:23Published
Biden runs off-stage as rain cuts rally short [Video]

Biden runs off-stage as rain cuts rally short

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden abruptly ended his campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (October 29) after getting caught in the rain.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump [Video]

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this