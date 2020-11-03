Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Dumps Him, Reportedly Over Trump Endorsement
Lil Wayne is single once again -- his GF, model Denise Bidot, is moving on ... and it sounds like his endorsement of President Trump was the last straw. Denise deleted her IG account Tuesday, but before she went dark, there were a bunch of signs of…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana
President Trump Says Lil Wayne is an 'Activist' and Meeting Went WellPresident Trump's putting a label on Lil Wayne that doesn't always come to mind ... calling the rapper an "activist" after their now infamous pow wow. Trump's..
TMZ.com
The Countdown: Lil Wayne, Paul Rudd and the fight for the last votesLil Wayne met with Donald Trump and everybody had views about the black vote.
BBC News
Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall QuestionBrett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train. The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald..
TMZ.com
Rapper Lil Wayne meets Trump and praises his "Platinum Plan""He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.
CBS News
Denise Bidot American plus-size fashion model
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Lil Pump Says He's Ignoring Hip-Hop Haters, Still Endorsing TrumpLil Pump is blocking out haters who don't like his political views ... he's focusing on what 4 more years of President Trump means for him, and he's loving it!!!..
TMZ.com
Trump disapproval rate is up
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:56Published
Twitter restricts Trump campaign official’s tweet alleging Philadelphia voter fraudPhoto by Bill McCay/Getty Images for Vote.org
Twitter is warning users about misleading tweets from Philadelphia’s polling locations, offering an..
The Verge
President Trump feels confident he will win the election
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:30Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this