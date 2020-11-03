Global  
 

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Dumps Him, Reportedly Over Trump Endorsement

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Lil Wayne is single once again -- his GF, model Denise Bidot, is moving on ... and it sounds like his endorsement of President Trump was the last straw. Denise deleted her IG account Tuesday, but before she went dark, there were a bunch of signs of…
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote

Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote 01:08

 While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.

President Trump Says Lil Wayne is an 'Activist' and Meeting Went Well

 President Trump's putting a label on Lil Wayne that doesn't always come to mind ... calling the rapper an "activist" after their now infamous pow wow. Trump's..
TMZ.com

The Countdown: Lil Wayne, Paul Rudd and the fight for the last votes

 Lil Wayne met with Donald Trump and everybody had views about the black vote.
BBC News

Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall Question

 Brett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train. The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald..
TMZ.com

Rapper Lil Wayne meets Trump and praises his "Platinum Plan"

 "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.
CBS News

Lil Pump Says He's Ignoring Hip-Hop Haters, Still Endorsing Trump

 Lil Pump is blocking out haters who don't like his political views ... he's focusing on what 4 more years of President Trump means for him, and he's loving it!!!..
TMZ.com
Twitter restricts Trump campaign official’s tweet alleging Philadelphia voter fraud

 Photo by Bill McCay/Getty Images for Vote.org

Twitter is warning users about misleading tweets from Philadelphia’s polling locations, offering an..
The Verge
Tucker Carlson Showed a Montage of Trump Dancing Badly to ‘YMCA’ for Some Reason (Video)

Tucker Carlson Showed a Montage of Trump Dancing Badly to ‘YMCA’ for Some Reason (Video) Donald Trump has made a habit out of playing “YMCA” by the Village People at the end of his rallies. He’s been caught on camera dancing very badly, his...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

Fox News Hosts Defend Themselves From On-Air Trump Attack: We Show ‘Both Sides’

Fox News Hosts Defend Themselves From On-Air Trump Attack: We Show ‘Both Sides’ Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy were forced to defend their employer Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump began attacking the...
The Wrap

Trump Fact-Checked by Twitter, Facebook for False Claims About Pennsylvania Absentee Voting

Trump Fact-Checked by Twitter, Facebook for False Claims About Pennsylvania Absentee Voting Just hours before the start of Election Day 2020, Twitter and Facebook each put a fact check on posts by Donald Trump in which he advanced baseless claims that...
The Wrap


