Geoff Love Lil Wayne dumped by model Denise Bidot due to Trump endorsement - Daily Mail https://t.co/CYSLdcj5go via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago Guardian Life NG Model Denise Bidot is "so disappointed" in rapper @LilTunechi and has reportedly ended their relationship after he… https://t.co/wveNma2t8H 15 minutes ago Caleb78629 Lil Wayne dumped by model Denise Bidot due to Trump endorsement | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/kLaKkFioEK 1 hour ago Victor Ongong'a RT @Tuko_co_ke: Lil Wayne is back to being single after his model girlfriend Denise Bidot broke up with him for allegedly showing support f… 2 hours ago Tuko.co.ke Lil Wayne is back to being single after his model girlfriend Denise Bidot broke up with him for allegedly showing s… https://t.co/gqaoBQDNgY 2 hours ago Prof Andy Pardoe #intoAI #AI - THE AI FUTURE SHOW RT @NewsPhony: Lil Wayne dumped by model Denise Richards in a hotel room and told of her sexual assault by Trump, the latest in a string of… 2 hours ago poitrinn Lil Wayne dumped by model Denise Bidot due to Trump endorsement - Daily Mail https://t.co/4uvMoGro3M https://t.co/zA89CnTAvW 4 hours ago valentin10 Lil Wayne dumped by model Denise Bidot due to Trump endorsement | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/oCDQaEh65D 4 hours ago