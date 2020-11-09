Joe Biden Invited to Throw First Pitch at Washington Nationals Game
Better start warming up that arm, Mr. President-Elect. The Washington Nationals have invited Joe Biden to throw out of the first pitch of the 2021 season -- when they take on the New York Mets at home on April 1st. And, right now, it seems they…
