Joe Biden Invited to Throw First Pitch at Washington Nationals Game

TMZ.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Better start warming up that arm, Mr. President-Elect. The Washington Nationals have invited Joe Biden to throw out of the first pitch of the 2021 season -- when they take on the New York Mets at home on April 1st. And, right now, it seems they…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Joe Biden Delivers First Address As President-Elect

Joe Biden Delivers First Address As President-Elect 03:13

 It took more than three days, but projections now say Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election. He delivered his first address as president-elect Saturday night; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Washington Nationals Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitch

 Nats want him to do the honors on Opening Day. Every president but Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a big league franchise.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Morgan Wallen Calls Biden Celebrations Hypocritical, Bring Back Live Concerts

 Morgan Wallen's pissed Joe Biden supporters can pack in together to fill the streets in celebration during the pandemic, yet he can't perform concerts. The..
TMZ.com
US Presidential Election, Biden close to White House victory in narrow race [Video]

US Presidential Election, Biden close to White House victory in narrow race

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:45Published

Weekend rallies concern health officials over possible COVID-19 spikes

 The weekend celebrations for President-elect Joe Biden could make it harder for his coronavirus task force to do its job. The White House press secretary has..
CBS News
What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days [Video]

What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days

Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesday's election, here is a look at some of the policies the president-elect and his team want to take on "on Day One" or early in his four-year term in office. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

New York Mets New York Mets Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Queens, New York, United States

Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets [Video]

Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. This report produced by Fred Katayama.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House [Video]

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House

Joe Biden’s projected win will restore a century old tradition: the White House will once again have a first pet. Actually, two. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:24Published
Nats Make Their Pitch To Biden, Invite Him To Throw 1st Ball [Video]

Nats Make Their Pitch To Biden, Invite Him To Throw 1st Ball

The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 1.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
President-elect announces first steps [Video]

President-elect announces first steps

President-Elect Joe Biden will begin his new job in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and controlling the novel coronavirus is his first priority. During his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Biden..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:32Published