Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic West’s Marriage Is ‘As Good As Over’ As He Has ‘Feelings’ For Lily James

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Actor Dominic West’s marriage might be coming to an end as the 51-year old is into Lily James amid their cheating scandal, The Sun reported. A source said, “Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily.” SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE “At first it seemed Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown [Video]

Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown

Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:39Published
Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown' [Video]

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Dominic West has reportedly emerged as the favourite to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of 'The Crown.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Lily James pulls out of TV news chat amid Dominic West drama [Video]

Lily James pulls out of TV news chat amid Dominic West drama

Lily James has cancelled an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Today amid all the drama surrounding her rumoured relationship with married co-star Dominic West.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published