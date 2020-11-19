Is Charli D’Amelio Done With TikTok? The Young Star Breaks Down After Backlash

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Says She Knows She's a "Good Person" Amid Drama Charli D'Amelio is ready to put this drama behind her. After receiving backlash over a YouTube video called "Dinner With the D'Amelios," the TikTok star took to...

E! Online 2 hours ago



Charli D'Amelio's Family Chef Defends Her After Backlash for Comments About His Food Charli D’Amelio has found herself in the middle of a big controversy after she made rude comments about the food her family’s chef Aaron May made for dinner,...

Just Jared 15 hours ago



TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Crying Over Backlash from Dinner Video Charli D'Amelio's crying a river after tons of followers canceled her ... and now she's wondering if she should just quit TikTok after encountering her first...

TMZ.com 19 hours ago



