Is Charli D’Amelio Done With TikTok? The Young Star Breaks Down After Backlash
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Charli D’Amelio may be throwing in the towel if she receives anymore backlash over her family’s fun-loving video turned sour. TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’ Amelio are speaking out after coming under fire for appearing “disrespectful” during a family dinner prepared by personal chef Aaron May. The social media stars posted their lighthearted family dinner — Read More
Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table disagreement went viral.