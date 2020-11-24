Gigi Hadid and Baby Daughter Embrace Early Christmas Spirit With Festive Decorations
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Nearly two months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, the model shares a series of holiday photos including two that see her carrying her baby girl in a leopard-print carrier.
Nearly two months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, the model shares a series of holiday photos including two that see her carrying her baby girl in a leopard-print carrier.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources