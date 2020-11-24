Global  
 

Gigi Hadid and Baby Daughter Embrace Early Christmas Spirit With Festive Decorations

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Nearly two months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, the model shares a series of holiday photos including two that see her carrying her baby girl in a leopard-print carrier.
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Gigi Hadid Showed Off Her and Her Baby's Mother-Daughter Style

Gigi Hadid Showed Off Her and Her Baby's Mother-Daughter Style 00:41

 We also caught a glimpse of their early Christmas decorations.

