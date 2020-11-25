Global  
 

Morgan Wallen Gets Second Chance as 'SNL' Musial Guest

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Country music star Morgan Wallen will be grateful for second chances this Thanksgiving -- he'll be the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," 2 months after the show axed him. 'SNL' announced it Wednesday, saying Morgan will perform on the…
Morgan Wallen American country music singer and songwriter

